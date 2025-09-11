All Tar Heels

The Underrated Skill of Caleb Wilson’s Game

Five-star freshman phenom Caleb Wilson is known for his athleticism, but there is also one part of his game that should not go overlooked.

Jeremiah Artacho

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caleb Wilson is a millionaire at a young age after signing a shoe deal with New Balance. His basketball talents led him to opportunities beyond playing for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Wilson's height and wingspan set him apart from the rest of the competition — and, of course — his ability to shoot from beyond the arc, drive to the rim, finish in traffic and then soar above the rim for a dunk.

However, Wilson's passing game has not been talked about enough, or at least received the attention it deserves. For starters, this four-minute and 49-second video of him playing for his high school, Holy Innocents Episcopal, shows his knack for finding teammates while standing at six-foot-nine.

Flashy passes, outlet passes to his teammate in transition off a rebound, bringing the ball up and finding the open three-point shot in the corner and the vision to see the cutter in paint — Wilson's vision will open up the floor for Head Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.

Caleb Wilson’s Passing Can Lead to Different Looks for UNC's Offense

Think about it: Wilson brings the ball up the court, and surrounding him on the perimeter are Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell and Henri Veesaar. He can either attack his matchup and get to the rim with all of the spacing or facilitate and find the open shooter for a three-point attempt. Davis and the rest of the staff will have the chance to implement the idea of a "point forward" in their strategy, and in some ways, could throw opponents off rhythm, given the non-traditional look.

Hubert Davis
Mar 1, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels have the pieces, and this piece, named with the last name Wilson on the back of his jersey, will be a difference maker and has all of the tools to go down as the best one-and-done during Davis's head coaching career. It will be interesting to see how Wilson matches up with BYU freshman AJ Dybansta, a future lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft.

The two are similar in size and length, and are more than likely guarding each other on each trip down the court. The x-factor of the individual matchup will be who can play better defense.

UNC struck gold with this 19-year-old.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!

feed

Published
Jeremiah Artacho
JEREMIAH ARTACHO

Jeremiah Artacho graduated from DTCC with an associate's degree in journalism and attends UNC now, where he is pursuing his bachelor's in journalism. He brings tremendous experience covering the Tar Heels to his new role as North Carolina Tar Heels Associate Beat Writer on SI.