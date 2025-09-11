The Underrated Skill of Caleb Wilson’s Game
Caleb Wilson is a millionaire at a young age after signing a shoe deal with New Balance. His basketball talents led him to opportunities beyond playing for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Wilson's height and wingspan set him apart from the rest of the competition — and, of course — his ability to shoot from beyond the arc, drive to the rim, finish in traffic and then soar above the rim for a dunk.
However, Wilson's passing game has not been talked about enough, or at least received the attention it deserves. For starters, this four-minute and 49-second video of him playing for his high school, Holy Innocents Episcopal, shows his knack for finding teammates while standing at six-foot-nine.
Flashy passes, outlet passes to his teammate in transition off a rebound, bringing the ball up and finding the open three-point shot in the corner and the vision to see the cutter in paint — Wilson's vision will open up the floor for Head Coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels.
Caleb Wilson’s Passing Can Lead to Different Looks for UNC's Offense
Think about it: Wilson brings the ball up the court, and surrounding him on the perimeter are Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, Jonathan Powell and Henri Veesaar. He can either attack his matchup and get to the rim with all of the spacing or facilitate and find the open shooter for a three-point attempt. Davis and the rest of the staff will have the chance to implement the idea of a "point forward" in their strategy, and in some ways, could throw opponents off rhythm, given the non-traditional look.
The Tar Heels have the pieces, and this piece, named with the last name Wilson on the back of his jersey, will be a difference maker and has all of the tools to go down as the best one-and-done during Davis's head coaching career. It will be interesting to see how Wilson matches up with BYU freshman AJ Dybansta, a future lottery pick in next year's NBA Draft.
The two are similar in size and length, and are more than likely guarding each other on each trip down the court. The x-factor of the individual matchup will be who can play better defense.
UNC struck gold with this 19-year-old.
