Freshman Derek Dixon Enters UNC as a Top Shooter
Derek Dixon is a four-star prospect from Washington, D.C. where he attended Gonzaga High School. The six-foot-three and 190-pound guard was given a 94 overall rating on top of standing 45th in the nation, eight at his position, and first in the state, per 247Sports. And other than North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Arizona, and East Carolina are some of the names to send offer Dixon's way.
Dixon will be joining fellow freshmen five-star Caleb Wilson and four-star Isaiah Denis. Dixon (District of Columbia) and Wilson (Georgia) are both Gatorade players of their state, respectively. Head coach Hubert Davis will have plenty of talent to work with in a season that saw plenty of turnover over the course of the offseason.
247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote about Dixon and his combo guard skill set:
"Dixon is a skilled combo-guard with an excellent feel for the game. He thinks and understands the game at a high-level and is both efficient and versatile with the ball in his hands. He’s a very good three-point shooter, with a compact release, and yet good loft and rotation despite his lack of a dip (39% in EYBL play). His best weapon though may be his mid-range pull-up. He's also nearly automatic when he’s able to get to the free-throw line (91%).
Dixon is a true combo-guard who is capable of playing on and off the ball. While he isn’t the type of dynamic athlete who blows right by his defender or rises up at the rim in traffic, he can thrive in up-tempo systems because his head is always up and he advances the ball with the pass. He's effective operating in ball-screens, particularly on the second-side of the floor, because defenders have to account for his ability to score at multiple levels.
Simultaneously, he’s a threat to run off screens away from the ball and also provides significant gravity as a weakside floor-spacer. His ability to handle against pressure still needs to develop some, but his floor vision, ability to make reads, and passing are all impressive. Dixon also has an advanced left hand that he can utilize as a handler, passer, and finisher.
Defensively, he’s not going to stand out with his length or superior footspeed, but he’s a disciplined reliable team defender who understands concepts, opposing personnel, is typically in the right spots, and very aware on the weakside of the floor. He also has solid positional size in the backcourt.
Overall, Dixon is someone who “knows how to play,” as coaches say. He’s smart, very skilled, and plays the game with a level of maturity that makes him very reliable. That has helped drive winning at both the high school and grassroots levels, and should do the same at the college level."
Dixon will most likely come off the bench as a freshman, considering the talent and experience in front of him who will make up the starting lineup, but holds the capabilities of being productive in year one in Chapel Hill. He adds to the needed shooting aspect Coach Davis wants for his team. The 2024-2025 team shot a combined 35.3%, but while this new, and revamped group of Tar Heels look arguably better on paper, it has an opportunity to reach that same mark or go beyond.
Three years ago, North Carolina reached the national championship and fell short of hoisting the trophy, but maybe this roster can bring back new hardware to campus next April.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!