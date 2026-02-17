Grading UNC's Starting Lineup Against Pitt

The North Carolina Tar Heels entered Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Panthers short-handed with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar both out due to injuries. Despite that, the Tar Heels ran away with a 79-65 win over the lowly Panthers, who have yet to win 10 games this season.

While North Carolina's win could be taken with a grain of salt when considering its opponent, the fact that the coaching staff and players were able to adjust proved a lot about the team.

With all of that being said, here is how the Tar Heels' starting lineup graded out in their wire-to-wire win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Seth Trimble

Stat line: 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) with the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Nojus Indrusaitis (25) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The senior guard bounced back from his poor performance against the Miami Hurricanes last Tuesday, creating ample opportunities in transition. Trimble would shoot 5-of-13 from the field, including 0-of-2 from three-point range, but went 9-of-11 from the free throw line.

Caleb Wilson being out for the foreseeable future will force Trimble to set the tone for the Tar Heels, and hopefully that leads to more efficient outings. However, Trimble was still capable of scoring nearly 20 points.

Grade: B+

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line: 19 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 block

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) reacts after making a three point shot in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Alabama transfer took advantage of additional space on the floor, shooting 6-of-7 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Stevenson was the Tar Heels' most consistent player on Saturday, playing at a controlled pace and allowing the game to come to him.

If North Carolina is at full strength in March, the junior forward's role could be monumental, as he will serve as the X-factor for the Tar Heels.

Grade: A+

Luka Bogavac

Stat line: 15 points, 4 assists, 1 rebound, and 1 steal

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as forward Jarin Stevenson (15) looks on and Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damarco Minor (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bogavac set the tone early by aggressively attacking the basket and shooting the ball whenever he was open. The overseas transfer would score 10 points in the first half.

However, poor shot selection and out-of-control tempo led to him struggling in the second half. Bogavac would finish the game shooting 6-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-7 from the field.

Grade: B+

Zayden High

Stat line: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1 steal

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Zayden High (1) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

No one benefited more from the increased opportunity than High , who shot 7-of-11 from the field en route to a career performance.

High is another player who could serve a pivotal piece for North Carolina in March if the team is fully healthy.

Grade: A

Derek Dixon

Stat line: 3 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists, and 1 steal

Feb 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) brings the ball up the court in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dixon was not the sharpest from the field, shooting 1-of-5, including 1-of-3 from beyond the arc. However, he was capable of impacting the game on the boards and creating opportunities for his teammates.

Grade: B

