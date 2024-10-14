Preseason Rankings Underscore Loaded UNC Basketball Schedule
UNC basketball appears at No. 9 in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 Poll released on Monday afternoon.
No. 7 Duke is the only other ACC school in the top 25. So, only two of the Tar Heels' regular season conference outings — home-and-away meetings with the Blue Devils — will be against preseason ranked squads.
The Tar Heels' non-conference schedule, however, is undoubtedly one of the most daunting in the country.
Following the Tar Heels' Nov. 4 season opener at home against Elon, they will head to Kansas to face the preseason No. 1 Jayhawks on Nov. 8. They are also slated to battle No. 2 Alabama in Chapel Hill as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Dec. 4, No. 21 Florida in Charlotte as part of the Jumpman Invitational on Dec. 17, and No. 22 UCLA in New York City as part of the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 21.
Plus, UNC will square off against either No. 5 Iowa State or No. 11 Auburn in the team's second Maui Invitational contest on Nov. 26. And the following day in the Lahaina Civic Center, the Tar Heels could play the defending back-to-back national champions in preseason No. 3 UConn.
Although Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball squad, featuring reigning ACC Player of the Year RJ Davis, and Duke are the only ranked ACC teams, Wake Forest, Miami, Clemson, and Louisville each received votes.
