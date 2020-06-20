UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 3 - Skyy Clark

This past Monday marked the first day coaches could directly contact members of the class of 2022 (upcoming juniors). Given his voracious approach to recruiting, Roy Williams did not miss his chance to place several phone calls.

This is the final installation of a three-part series looking at the different players Coach Williams contacted.

Today, we finish by talking about Skyy Clark.

Skyy Clark (NOT OFFERED YET)

Skyy Clark is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound combo guard from Heritage Christian in Northridge, CA. He is transferring to Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, TN (same high school as Brandan Wright). The five-star prospect ranks 18th on the 247 Sports Composite, first at his position, and second in Tennessee.

While Clark doesn’t yet hold an offer from UNC, he does have 15 other offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Boston University, DePaul, Eastern Michigan, FSU, Fresno State, Georgetown, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Texas Tech, UCLA, and Vanderbilt.

Of this whole experience of June 15, Clark really enjoyed the experience, but said “it was a long night”.

“I’m enjoying it so far,” Clark said. “I’m just taking it all in. It could be a Division III school or the top school in the country, I’m just blessed at this point to be getting the interest.”

Interestingly, back in eighth grade Clark and another player committed to DePaul. As you can tell, by the fact that his recruitment is open, the verbal of a junior high student didn’t stick.

Making college commitments earlier than most people isn't the only thing Clark has done ahead of schedule. He has also been active in the recent protests around the nation and using his platform to speak up in favor of unity.

In a recent blog for Sports Illustrated, Clark said, "God gave me a huge platform and I feel like it’s my duty to use it to speak on things that need to be spoken out on."

He has organized a clean-up at City Hall in Nashville and a prayer vigil at a local church.

Here's a video featuring Clark and his activism:

Needless to say, whatever university lands this young man's commitment will be bringing in not just a basketball player, but someone who is thinking about and caring for the world around him.

