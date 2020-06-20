AllTarHeels
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 3 - Skyy Clark

isaacschade

This past Monday marked the first day coaches could directly contact members of the class of 2022 (upcoming juniors). Given his voracious approach to recruiting, Roy Williams did not miss his chance to place several phone calls.

This is the final installation of a three-part series looking at the different players Coach Williams contacted.

If you missed the first two, go back and check out these potential future Tar Heels:

Caleb Houstan - June 18
Jaden Bradley - June 19
Skyy Clark - June 20

Today, we finish by talking about Skyy Clark.

Skyy Clark (NOT OFFERED YET)

Skyy Clark is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound combo guard from Heritage Christian in Northridge, CA. He is transferring to Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, TN (same high school as Brandan Wright). The five-star prospect ranks 18th on the 247 Sports Composite, first at his position, and second in Tennessee.

While Clark doesn’t yet hold an offer from UNC, he does have 15 other offers: Arizona, Arizona State, Boston University, DePaul, Eastern Michigan, FSU, Fresno State, Georgetown, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Texas Tech, UCLA, and Vanderbilt.

Of this whole experience of June 15, Clark really enjoyed the experience, but said “it was a long night”. 

“I’m enjoying it so far,” Clark said. “I’m just taking it all in. It could be a Division III school or the top school in the country, I’m just blessed at this point to be getting the interest.”

Interestingly, back in eighth grade Clark and another player committed to DePaul. As you can tell, by the fact that his recruitment is open, the verbal of a junior high student didn’t stick.

Making college commitments earlier than most people isn't the only thing Clark has done ahead of schedule. He has also been active in the recent protests around the nation and using his platform to speak up in favor of unity. 

In a recent blog for Sports Illustrated, Clark said, "God gave me a huge platform and I feel like it’s my duty to use it to speak on things that need to be spoken out on."

He has organized a clean-up at City Hall in Nashville and a prayer vigil at a local church. 

Here's a video featuring Clark and his activism:

Needless to say, whatever university lands this young man's commitment will be bringing in not just a basketball player, but someone who is thinking about and caring for the world around him.

Stay right here with All Tar Heels for the latest news on Skyy Clark as his recruitment continues on.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking “Follow” on the top right hand corner of the page.

Send Isaac Schade an email to talk more about this article.

Follow us on Twitter: @SI_Heels | @isaacschade

Please post any comments below!

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dameon Wilson to Commit Sunday

Wilson is yet another four-star defender out of North Carolina. The linebacker has been busy in his recruitment despite being unable to visit many of his top schools.

Jonah Lossiah

UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 2 - Jaden Bradley

Monday, June 15 marked the first day coaches could contact rising juniors. Roy Williams took advantage of the opportunity.

isaacschade

UNC Basketball: "Junior Day" Part 1 - Caleb Houstan

Monday, June 15 marked the first day coaches could contact rising juniors. Roy Williams took advantage of the opportunity.

isaacschade

Exclusive: Rashad McCants, "I Blindsided My Teammates"

In an exclusive interview, Rashad McCants sits down with Quierra Luck and reveals the next step in mending his relationship with North Carolina.

Quierra Luck

by

LOGICMASTER

On the Board - June 18th Edition

There have been several commitments over the last month and plenty of motion on the recruiting trial. Despite battling with the best programs in the country, the Tar Heels are maintaining their momentum in the 2021 class.

Jonah Lossiah

NCAA Approves Football Summer and Preseason Model

The Division I Council approved a model for football summer athletic activities and preseason practice.

Quierra Luck

NCAA Approves Summer Athletics for Men's and Women's Basketball

Wednesday, the Division I Council of the NCAA met virtually and approved summer activities for men's and women's basketball.

Quierra Luck

Podcast: David Noel and Jawad Williams Share Experiences on Being Black in America

David Noel III and Jawad Williams discuss their take on protests, education and being black in America.

Quierra Luck

Jawad Williams on Becoming a Children's Book Author

In an exclusive interview, Jawad Williams discuss venturing into the world of authorship through penning the worldly adventures of his kids.

Quierra Luck

VINSANITY: ACCN to Celebrate Vince Carter's Basketball Career and Retirement

The ACC Network will celebrate Carter's basketball career and retirement with a five-game marathon, June 20th.

Quierra Luck