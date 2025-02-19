Slight Change to Upcoming UNC Basketball TV Schedule

All Tar Heels

Desperately needing to build a winning streak, the UNC basketball squad has back-to-back home games.

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The UNC basketball home game against the Virginia Cavaliers (13-13, 6-9 ACC), initially set to air on ESPN, will now be televised on ESPN2 when the longtime conference foes tip off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday, the ACC announced on Tuesday.

First, though, fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels (15-11, 8-6 ACC) square off against Kevin Keatts and the visiting NC State Wolfpack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN).

UNC is 3-5 overall since reeling off its last winning streak: four in a row, including a 63-61 thriller at NC State, back in the first half of January. But the Tar Heels now have a shot to build on Saturday's 88-82 road win over Syracuse with a rivalry victory in Chapel Hill, the first of two straight home outings.

Following the back-to-back bouts against the Wolfpack and Cavaliers on Roy Williams Court, only four games will remain on UNC's regular season slate.

