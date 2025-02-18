All Tar Heels

Surging UNC Basketball Recruit Sees More Tobacco Road Interest

Since UNC basketball entered the Anthony Thompson sweepstakes, the five-star has continued to climb.

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis extended an offer to Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) forward Anthony Thompson back in early January. But the Tar Heels aren't alone on Tobacco Road in having checked out the 6-foot-8, 185-pound five-star lefty in person this season.

His list of visitors as a junior also includes Duke, NC State, Purdue, Louisville, Kentucky, BYU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Ohio State, Texas, UCLA, Pitt, Cincinnati, Indiana, Penn State, Xavier, Stanford, and Notre Dame, per his chat with On3's Joe Tipton this week.

Enjoying a 10-spot jump since September, Thompson now checks in at No. 12 overall, No. 3 among small forwards, and No. 1 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He holds offers from over 30 schools.

Thompson, averaging 20.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals this season, hasn't announced finalists or any official visits.

"I want to play for a person I connect with," he told Tipton, "a coach on the court, but also off the court. I feel like that is the best way to succeed on the court is to play for someone you really connect with and really get to know them."

