UNC Projected to Place in Top 4, Wilson Earns ACC Honors
Head coach Hubert Davis and North Carolina head into the season with plenty of confidence, a mindset that has been evident throughout the preseason and especially at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte last week.
Despite the growing confidence throughout the Smith Center, North Carolina is not viewed as the preseason favorite in the ACC. The Tar Heels were projected to finish third in the league behind Duke and Louisville, according to the conference’s media poll. Duke led the way with 34 first-place votes, while Louisville secured 15. North Carolina earned a single first-place vote but will look to outperform expectations once the season begins.
Last season, UNC was projected to finish second in the ACC behind Duke and earned 11 first-place votes after capturing the 2023-24 regular-season title. However, the Tar Heels failed to meet expectations, finishing with a 23-14 overall record and tying for fourth in the conference at 13-7.
Freshman forward Caleb Wilson garnered significant attention from ACC media, earning a spot on the preseason All-ACC second team. He also picked up one vote for ACC Preseason Player of the Year and two votes for Rookie of the Year.
Wilson was the crown jewel of UNC’s 2025 recruiting class as the five-star recruit was ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 3 at his position and No. 1 in Georgia. As a senior, Wilson averaged 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.6 blocks and 2.1 steals per game, leading Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School to its first state championship title.
2025 ACC Preseason Poll
School, Points
1. Duke (34), 866
2. Louisville (15), 842
3. North Carolina, 741
4. NC State, 710
5. Virginia, 623
6. SMU, 616
7. Clemson, 510
8. Miami, 500
9. Syracuse, 489
10. Notre Dame, 477
11. Wake Forest, 412
12. Virginia Tech, 355
13. Georgia Tech, 315
14. Pitt, 301
15. Florida State, 221
16. California, 156
17. Stanford, 138
18. Boston College, 107
First-place votes in parentheses; 49 total voters
2025-26 Preseason All-ACC Team
First Team
Name, School, Votes
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 46
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 46
Darrion Williams, NC State, 45
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 36
Ryan Conwell, Louisville, 36
Second Team
Isaiah Evans, Duke, 24
Boopie Miller, SMU, 27
J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 27
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 24
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 24
ACC Preseason Player of the Year
Darrion Williams, NC State, 23 votes
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 19
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 2
J.J. Starling, Syracuse, 2
Donald Hand Jr., Boston College, 1
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 1
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 1
ACC Preseason Rookie of the Year
Cameron Boozer, Duke, 43 votes
Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville, 3
Caleb Wilson, North Carolina, 2
Neoklis Avdalas, Virginia Tech, 1
