Three ACC Tipoff Takeaways Reveal Why UNC’s Future Looks Bright
After the chaos of the past 72 hours of non-stop drama surrounding North Carolina's football program, I was finally able to post my takeaways from the ACC Tipoff on Tuesday at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown—my first one as a reporter.
Head coach Hubert Davis, along with senior guard Seth Trimble and Arizona transfer center Henri Veesaar, represented the Tar Heels at the ACC Tipoff. UNC is coming off a disappointing 23-14 campaign last season, during which the Heels were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and went 0-3 against Duke.
However, with excitement building around the program thanks to key transfers and two highly touted freshmen, the Tar Heels are hoping to return to the top.
Here are my three biggest takeaways from ACC Tipoff.
Emphasis on Positional Size, Versatility
When coach Hubert Davis and general manager Jim Tanner were building North Carolina's roster, they made it a priority to add size. Last season, only two players stood at least 6-foot-10. This season, there are six: James Brown and Zayden High return, joined by newcomers Ivan Matlekovic, Jarin Stevenson, Caleb Wilson and Veesaar.
The difference in height between last year’s North Carolina team and this year’s is striking. The Tar Heels averaged 77.2 inches per player in 2024, ranking 161st nationally, and 76.4 inches in 2025, which was 305th, according to KenPom. Both squads fell below the 78-inch mark, and for context, there are 362 Division I basketball programs.
Not only did UNC get bigger in the frontcourt, but the Tar Heels also added size in the backcourt — by design. Davis intentionally targeted taller guards to increase versatility. That need was underscored by last season’s offensive rebounding struggles: UNC ranked 240th nationally, nearly 200 spots lower than its 47th-place finish the year before.
- "I mean, we've got really big guards," Davis said. "Seth is big, and Jonathan Powell is 6'6"; Luka is 6'6". And so we've got positional size. It allows us to do a number of things versatility-wise on both ends of the floor. I've always believed and always will believe that rebounding is the number one determining factor of the outcome of the game at both ends of the floor, and from an offensive rebounding standpoint, that's an area that needed much improvement this year compared to last.."
Henri Veesaar Enjoying Chapel Hill
Since Veesaar has stepped foot on campus, he has praised the atmosphere and the community in Chapel Hill.
"I'm just feeling the love of the community and seeing what the school really means to the whole community of Chapel Hill and everywhere in North Carolina. Knowing that you play for so much more than just yourself. "
Veesaar also appreciates the brotherhood that exists within Carolina's basketball program, as many players who have gone on to play professionally or have retired from the sport frequently return to offer guidance and wisdom to the current Tar Heel players.
- "Like the players that paved the way for, you seeing everybody come back during the summer just to talk to us, the older players who are already retired or still have contracts overseas or are in the NBA," Veesaar said.
- "They risk theirs and their body just to play with us. Seeing that it means that much to them to make us better, that just means everything. You know that you got to bring it every day just for them.""
Veesaar had a standout season at Arizona, playing in all 37 games with five starts. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 59.2% from the field and 32.7% from three. In conference play, his numbers jumped to 10.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, shooting an impressive 62.6% overall and 38.7% from beyond the arc.
Freshmen Showing Early Confidence
There has been a lot of hype around the two freshmen on campus at the moment: forward Caleb Wilson and guard Derek Dixon.
The five-star prospect was ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 3 at his position, and No. 1 in the state of Georgia. In his senior season, Wilson recorded 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.6 blocks and 2.1 steals per game, leading Holy Innocents Episcopal School to the school’s first state championship title.
Veesaar offered high praise for Wilson, citing his fearlessness and the impressive skill set he has already displayed on the court.
"He's a very good player. I was very surprised with him when he got on campus because one part of it is he's really talented to have a scorer, but he's also really good at reading the game."
"That really surprised me. And I remember from the summer just having him get the rebound, bring the ball up, and like from between the half-court and three-point line, throw like over the top pass to the fireman. I was like, is that a guard or a big guy?"
Dixon was a Top 50 prospect in the 2025 recruiting class and was named the 2025 Gatorade Player of the Year for the District of Columbia. He led Gonzaga College High School to a 29-5 record and the 2025 DC State Athletic Association Class AA state championship. As a senior, he averaged 14.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, made 80 three-pointers, and shot 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Trimble, who Dixon said has taken him under his wing along with Kyan Evans and they call themselves the "Light-Skin Squad," has a lot of praise for the freshman guard and that he's excited to see him play this season.
"Derek has been so poised the whole summer," Trimble told reporters at ACC Tipoff in Charlotte on Tuesday. "He's been incredible. He's been getting to his spots. He hasn't shied away from anything."
"He's not afraid to take the big shot or anything like that. I said to somebody earlier, Derek in this year, but in the next couple years, he's going to be an incredible basketball player. I mean, he's – I see a lot in him. I really do see a lot in Derek, so I'm excited for him."
