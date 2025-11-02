Previewing UNC Basketball's ACC Battle with the SMU Mustangs
North Carolina will take on SMU on the road on Jan. 3 at the Moody Coliseum in Dallas.
The Mustangs are coming off a successful season, finishing with a 24-11 record and going 13-7 in ACC play during Andy Enfield's first year on "The Hilltop." Not a bad first go-around for SMU in the ACC, but the Mustangs did not make it to the NCAA Tournament and they got nounced out of the second round in the NIT.
North Carolina and SMU met each other for the first time in the history of both programs last season, a game in which North Carolina won 82-67 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill. The Tar Heels made 11 of their 22 three-point shot attempts (50%) while RJ Davis led his team in scoring with 26 points. Former UNC players Ian Jackson and Drake Powell scored 18 and 17 points respectively.
Here is a preview of SMU as we approach the season.
Starting Lineup
- G Boopie Miller, Sr. (6-0, 175)
- G BJ Edwards, Sr. (6-3, 200)
- F Corey Washington, Sr. (6-6, 190)
- F/C Jaden Toombs (6-10, 230)
- C Samet Yigitoglu, Soph. (7-2, 270)
Key Reserves
- G Jaron Pierre Jr., Sr. (6-5, 190)
- F Jermaine O’Neal (6-5, 190)
- F Sam Walters (6-9, 230)
Full Outlook
Boopie Miller and BJ Edwards form a solid backcourt duo.
Miller, a former Wake Forest transfer, was a preseason second-team All-ACC selection by the media. Last season, he averaged 13.2 points, 5.5 assists (fourth in the ACC), 2.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals (ninth in the ACC) per game. His assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.5 ranked second in the ACC.
Edwards is an excellent defender, having averaged 2.4 steals per game last season to earn ACC All-Defensive Team honors. He also averaged 9.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
Corey Washington is a reliable small forward with ample experience. A Wichita State transfer, he was a second-team All-AAC selection after averaging 13.7 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Shockers last season. He was also a standout at St. Peter’s from 2022-24, averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game in 2023-24.
Sam Walters brings Power Four experience to the Mustangs. A Michigan transfer, Walters played in the first 23 games of the season before missing the last 14 due to injury. He averaged 5.0 points, shooting 42.6% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc last season.
Walters also played his freshman season at Alabama, helping lead the Crimson Tide to their first Final Four appearance in program history while averaging 5.0 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Returning starter Samet Yigitoglu, a 7-foot-2 big man, averaged 10.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field.
Jaron Pierre Jr. was a solid pickup through the transfer portal and will be someone who will either be in the starting lineup or will be a sparkplug off the bench as the sixth man. He was the Conference USA Player of the Year after leading the conference with 21.6 points per game.
True freshmen Jermaine O’Neal Jr. (the son of former All-Star Jermaine O'Neal) and Jaden Toombs were standouts at Dynamic Prep in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area and were both four-star recruits.
