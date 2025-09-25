Starting Over in Carolina Blue: UNC Basketball’s Roster Rebuild
The 2025-26 North Carolina men’s basketball team will take the court looking almost nothing like the squad from last season. According to the official roster release, the Tar Heels now feature 16 players: just five who were previously on Tar Heel rosters, six transfers, three incoming freshmen, one international player, and a former junior varsity member. Senior guard Seth Trimble is the only rotation player returning from last year’s team.
The turnover is staggering, even in the modern transfer era of college basketball. UNC lost its entire starting five this offseason and only has one returning player- Seth Trimble.
That reality puts added pressure on head coach Hubert Davis and his staff to build a new team culture almost entirely from scratch while still meeting the sky-high expectations that come with wearing Carolina blue.
Tar Heels Key Additions
To reload, Davis leaned heavily on the transfer portal. The Daily Tar Heel highlighted six additions, including Kyan Evans from Colorado State, who shot 44 percent from three-point range last season; Jonathan Powell, who averaged 9.8 points per game at West Virginia; and international big man Henri Veesaar, who brings size and professional experience from overseas.
Each of these players will be asked not only to contribute immediately but also to adapt quickly to the weight of UNC’s history and the ACC stage.
The Tar Heels also welcomed three freshmen, headlined by Caleb Wilson, a consensus five-star forward ranked No. 2 nationally in the 2025 recruiting class. Wilson has been described by 247Sports as a versatile scorer and rebounder who could play a major role right away. His arrival signals UNC’s continued ability to attract elite talent, even in a year defined by change.
For Davis, the challenge is not just plugging in talent but constructing an identity with so little continuity. The 2025-26 roster combines players from different programs, styles, and even continents. That makes chemistry and leadership critical as the season begins.
Inserted into one of the sport’s most storied programs, the group must decide quickly how to blend individual skills into a collective that feels like North Carolina basketball. The facts are simple: the Tar Heels have entered a new era defined by transfers and fast-tracked freshmen. What remains uncertain is how quickly this roster can mold into a team worthy of the Carolina legacy.
