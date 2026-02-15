Davis' Dynasty Continues, 5th Straight 20-Win Year for UNC

The North Carolina Tar Heels reached another milestone in their storied basketball program on February 14, 2026, securing their 20th win of the 2025-26 season with a convincing 79-65 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Hubert Davis Makes History: Fifth Straight 20-Win Campaign

The win marked UNC’s 66th 20-win season all-time and head coach Hubert Davis is the only one in the school’s history to win 20+ games in his first four seasons.

Under fifth-year head coach Hubert Davis, the No. 11-ranked Tar Heels (20-5 overall, 8-4 in ACC play) demonstrated remarkable resilience amid significant adversity. The victory came in their first game without star freshman forward Caleb Wilson, who is out indefinitely with a fractured left hand suffered in the prior road loss at Miami. Center Henri Veesaar was also sidelined due to illness and lower-body issues, forcing UNC to lean heavily on depth and secondary contributors.

Stevenson and Trimble Lead Shorthanded Tar Heels to Milestone Victory

Jarin Stevenson and Seth Trimble led the charge, each scoring a team-high 19 points. Stevenson, a transfer standout from Alabama, delivered a season-best performance with efficient scoring and defensive presence. Trimble, already a hero in UNC’s recent dramatic comeback win over rival Duke, added steady leadership. Freshman Zayden High chipped in career-high 15 points, while Luke Bogavac matched that total, helping the Tar Heels build a commanding 46-32 halftime lead and never trail.

The 20-win threshold is no small feat for Davis, who has now guided UNC to at least 20 victories in each of his first five seasons–the only Tar Heel head coach to achieve that streak to start his tenure. It underscores his ability to navigate roster turnover, injuries, and high expectations in Chapel Hill. The program has secured at least 20 wins consistently under Davis, building on a foundation that includes a national runner-up finish in 2022 and multiple NCAA Tournament appearances.

Resilience Mode Activated: UNC Powers to 20-5 Despite Injuries

The milestone arrives at a pivotal moment. Just days earlier, UNC stunned No. 4 Duke 71-68 in one of the program’s most memorable rivalry games in recent years, with Trimble draining a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to spark a massive comeback and court storming.

Yet the Tar Heels’ depth shone through against Pitt. Reserves stepped up, ball movement improved, and defensive intensity remained high, proving the team’s adaptability as they eye a strong March push.

With the ACC race heating up, UNC sits solidly in contention despite frontcourt challenges. Upcoming tests include a road game at NC State on February 17, followed by matchups against Syracuse and No. 24 Louisville on the 23rd.

As Davis often emphasizes, this group’s character and collective buy-in have been key. Reaching 20 wins again reinforces UNC’s status as a perennial power, even when the road gets tough. The Tar Heels aren’t just surviving injuries–they’re thriving through them, one resilient performance at a time.

For fans in Chapel Hill and beyond, it’s another chapter in a legacy of excellence. The journey continues, with March Madness on the horizon and plenty left to prove.

