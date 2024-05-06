UNC Basketball Staff Loses Transfer Battle to John Calipari
While much of the focus has been on landing the eventual replacement for the program’s all-time rebounder in Armando Bacot, UNC basketball has still been involved with and actively pursuing other variations of transfers.
One of those includes Belmont transfer Cade Tyson, who committed to play for the Tar Heels and currently remains the only 2024 transfer to pledge their services to head coach Hubert Davis and UNC.
But another major target for the Heels came in the form of Adou Thiero, a Kentucky transfer who looked to be a potential perfect fit in replacing the production of former Tar Heel Harrison Ingram after he declared for the upcoming NBA Draft.
UNC was heavily involved with Thiero. The Tar Heels appeared on his list of top five programs. Plus, Davis and the UNC staff flew to the Bluegrass State to conduct a private meeting with the former Wildcat.
But on Monday, over a month after he entered his name into the transfer portal, Thiero announced his commitment to play for Arkansas and his old coach, John Calipari. The 6-foot-8 forward chose the Razorbacks over UNC, Indiana, Pittsburgh, and a return to Kentucky.
Interestingly enough, Thiero entered his name into the transfer portal before Calipari officially left his job with the Wildcats for the same position at Arkansas. At one point, it looked as if it was a two-horse race between UNC and conference foe Pitt, but Thiero ultimately will play a third season under his old coach.
Thiero’s decision marks yet another swing and a miss for the Tar Heels, who have continued to struggle in their pursuit of landing a frontcourt transfer. Again, outside of Tyson, UNC has yet to welcome any other transfers for next season, although all indications point to the Tar Heels going back to the drawing board.
On the bright side, the Tar Heels are still set to boast one of the best rosters in the nation next season, with the return of RJ Davis, Elliot Cadeau, Jae’Lyn Withers, Jalen Washington, Zayden High, and Seth Trimble alongside the newcomers in Tyson and a heralded three-deep recruiting class.
