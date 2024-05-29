UNC Basketball: Another Top-Three Talent Hearing From Tar Heels
UNC basketball legend Kenny Smith was once Caleb Holt's AAU coach. Moreover, the 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing, a five-star rising junior at Buckhorn High School (Ala.) sitting No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, has proclaimed his Tar Heel fandom time and again.
Even so, Holt has not landed a UNC offer. He remains on the program's radar, though, as he mentioned last week when outlining the status of his recruitment at this still-early juncture.
"It's been going good," he explained to Pro Insight at Adidas 3SSB Session III in Bryan, Texas, where the confident phenom capped off regular season grassroots averages of 18.0 points and 6.8 rebounds per game for his Game Elite squad. "I originally picked up my first blueblood [offer] from Kansas. I've been talking to Duke and North Carolina, and they have interest in me. Those are it for bluebloods right now. I have Alabama, Auburn, Houston, Georgia Tech...
"I don't think the 'little me' would probably believe it right now, so I don't know how to feel. I'm just soaking it in, having fun with it."
Holt, already a two-time state champion, added that he plans to check out some suitors but likely not until August at the earliest. And he did not specify which schools he might visit.
Thus far, UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his cohorts have extended only one offer in the 2026 arena. That was to four-star Cole Cloer from nearby Orange High School, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound forward boasting a No. 25 overall composite ranking.
