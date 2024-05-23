UNC Basketball: Ian Jackson's USA Teammate Commits to Tar Heels
On Thursday, the UNC basketball staff received its second transfer commitment this offseason with the revealed pledge from former Vanderbilt forward Ven-Allen Lubin. Fortunately for Hubert Davis and his crew, Lubin has some experience playing alongside another Tar Heel newcomer, as he and incoming five-star freshman guard Ian Jackson were both on the USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team last summer.
He joins former Belmont wing Cade Tyson as UNC's two portal prizes thus far.
Although Lubin visited the Tar Heels earlier this month, the interest between the parties seemed to fade shortly thereafter. That all changed this week, though, culminating in the 6-foot-8, 230-pound native of Orlando, Fla., announcing his decision on social media:
Lubin began his college career in the ACC, averaging 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in his one season at Notre Dame before transferring to Vanderbilt last year. As a sophomore starter for the Commodores under Tar Heel legend Jerry Stackhouse, fired following a disappointing 9-23 campaign, Lubin posted 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.0 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from three, and 73.2 percent at the charity stripe.
The addition of Ven-Allen Lubin to what was already a formidable 2024-25 UNC basketball roster likely ensures the Tar Heels rank inside the preseason top 10, top five in the eyes of some experts.
UNC still has two scholarships available and continues to await the NBA Draft decisions of two prime transfer targets in former Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins and former Kentucky big man Ugonna Onyenso.
Stay tuned to Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.