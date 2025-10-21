North Carolina vs. The ACC: NC State Wolfpack
For North Carolina, one of its biggest threats for an ACC crown is the school just up the road—and it’s not the one in Durham. It’s the one in Raleigh.
NC State is generating a lot of buzz thanks to the hire of head coach Will Wade and a strong transfer portal class that includes Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams and Houston transfer Terrance Arceneaux.
For the first time, the Tar Heels will be challenged by both schools in the Triangle. Duke will face a tough Wolfpack team as well, since this is the first time in years that NC State has a high-caliber coach at the helm.
Starting Lineup
1. Tre Holloman, Sr. (6-2, 195)
- Played at Michigan State last three seasons
- Appeared in 37 games (16 starts) last season; Averaged 9.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game
- Shot 85.1% from the free throw line
- Made second-most threes (48) on team and ranked second on the team in assists and steals
2. Matt Able, Fr. (6-6, 205)
- Consensus Top 30 Program
- Played senior season at Sagemont Prep in Weston, Fla.
- Averaged 20.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, 3.7 steals and 2.9 assists per game his senior season
- Shot 43% from the field, 40% from three and 94% from the free throw line
3. Terrance Arceneaux, R-Jr. (6-6, 205)
- Key contributor on Houston’s national runner-up team last year
- Appeared in 40 games (six starts)
- Average 6.5 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season
- Shot 44.3% from the field and 33.7% from three-point range
4. Darrion Williams, Sr. (6-6, 225)
- Voted as Preseason ACC Player of the Year by the press
- Two-time All-Big 12 player (1st Team selection last season)
- Averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals at Texas Tech last season
- Averaged 21.0 points per game in NCAA Tournament across four games for the Red Raiders
5. Ven-Allen Lubin, Sr. (6-9, 250)
- UNC transfer
- Averaged 8.6 points and a team-high 5.6 rebounds per game last season for the Tar Heels
- Also led team in offensive rebounds (69) and blocks (33)
Off The Bench
G Paul McNeil, Soph. (6-5,190)
- 24 appearances (three starts
- 4.2 points and shot 35.6% from three-point range
G Quadir Copeland, Sr. (6-6, 220)
- Starting point guard at McNeese State last season, averaging 9.5 points, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per game
- Earned All-Southland honors
- Has ACC experience as he played for Syracuse for two seasons before transferring to McNeese
G Allyn Breed, R-Sr. (6-3, 200)
- Started first two games and averaged 17.5 points per game at McNeese State before suffering season-ending injury last season
F Jerry Deng, Jr. (6-9, 230)
- 31 appearances with two starts at Florida State last year
- Averaged 7.0 points and 1.9 rebounds per game last season
- Shot 37.0% from three-point range
F Scottie Ebube, Sr. (6-10, 280)
- Played in 23 Games at Wyoming last season
- Averaged 5.0 points and 2.7 rebounds per game last season; Shot 67.5% from the field
The Biggest Storyline
After the program spiraled just one year removed from its Final Four appearance in 2024, NC State fired Kevin Keatts. Seeking a spark, the Wolfpack needed someone capable of building a consistent winner and energizing the program. The coach that fits both of these things: Will Wade.
At every coaching stop, Wade has flipped programs quickly and has won an NCAA Tournament game at his last three stops.
At Chattanooga from 2013 to 2015, Wade turned a team that went 24-40 over two seasons into a 40-25 program in just two years. He led VCU to consecutive NCAA Tournament berths before taking the LSU job in 2017, where he guided the Tigers from a 10-21 record the year before he got there to the Sweet 16 by his second year. Wade was later fired by LSU for NCAA violations. He then took over at McNeese and delivered some of the best results of his career.
Wade orchestrated one of the most stunning turnarounds in college basketball at McNeese. The Cowboys were 11–23 the year before his arrival. In his first season? They finished 30–4, won the Southland Conference and earned their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 22 years.
For NC State, the main storyline isn’t whether the Wolfpack will become a contender in the ACC and nationally—it’s how quickly they’ll get there. Will Wade has a proven track record of turning programs around in short order. With more support and resources than ever before, there’s every reason to believe he’ll do it again in Raleigh.
