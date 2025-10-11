NC State Coach, Players Take Shots at UNC, Hubert Davis
The rivalry between North Carolina and NC State has been lopsided in the last 10 years as the Tar Heels have won 18 of its last 22 meetings since 2015.
UNC’s dominance over its rivals in Raleigh has continued under Hubert Davis, who is 7-2 against NC State and swept the Wolfpack last season. While the rivalry with Duke often gets more attention, the animosity between North Carolina and NC State runs even deeper. The rivalry is so intense that Tar Heel and Blue Devil fans have even joined forces at times simply to root against the Wolfpack.
Of course the feeling is mutual for NC State.
"The fans are crazy," NC State forward Darrion Williams said with a smile. "We hate UNC, which I don't have a problem with -- I hate UNC, as well.”
Williams is new to the program after transferring from Texas Tech, where he was a two-time All-Big 12 performer.
So why does Williams have such strong feelings toward UNC despite being new to the program? It stems from what he's heard from former Texas Tech teammate Kerwin Walton and NC State big man Ven-Allen Lubin, who played at North Carolina last season, about how they were used in Hubert Davis’ system.
"I think their coach did Ven wrong," Williams explained on the "Ovies and Giglio" podcast at the ACC Tipoff in Charlotte on Wednesday. "And then he did Kerwin Walton wrong -- my old teammate at (Texas) Tech -- when he was there. So yeah, I just don't like the guy."
Lubin’s usage at North Carolina last season has been a constant topic this offseason, following his transfer to NC State. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound forward averaged 8.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 68.4 percent for the Tar Heels, but he said he was used in a role that did not fit his skill set.
They're finding ways to put me in a position to maximize my potential," Lubin said. "I think I can do great things when the ball is in my hands. Also, just be able to play my game.
Be able to bring the ball up during the break or attacking from the top of the key. Not just always setting pick-and-rolls, not always sitting in the dunker spot where I'm hiding behind the defense."
"Just knowing that there's more I can give. That's something Will Wade sees in me and he wants to max me out so I won't be disappearing on defense and things like that. He wants to make my presence known on both ends of the floor."
New NC State head coach Will Wade, known for his brash personality and willingness to speak his mind, took it a step further, even saying Davis "was too dumb to play him" back in June.
"Ven-Allen Lubin. I don't know where we got him from, we found him on the side of the road," Wade said. "Ven is somebody, the other school was too dumb to play him. When he plays 28 plus minutes — he's done that in 23 games — he averages 15 and eight. I don't know why the hell they didn't play him but, we're gonna play him so, he's gonna average 15 and eight. We're excited about Ven."
Shots fired.
We Will Have to Wait Until Feb. 17
With comments from Wade, Williams and a former Tar Heel, the matchup between Carolina and NC State is shaping up to be the biggest ticket in town. The two programs won’t meet until Feb. 17, but it is already one of the most intriguing games in the ACC this season.
North Carolina is expected to be one of the top teams in the country, with Seth Trimble returning and a strong frontcourt anchored by freshman forward Caleb Wilson and 7-foot center Henri Veesaar, an Arizona transfer.
The Tar Heels have also added several key guards, including Colorado State transfer Kyan Evans and Luka Bogavac, who joins the team from Montenegro.
NC State brought in the No. 14 transfer portal class, according to 247Sports. In addition to Lubin and Williams, the Wolfpack added Terrance Arceneaux (Houston), Tre Holloman (Michigan State) and Lubin’s former McNeese State point guard, Quadir Copeland. NC State also signed Matt Able, a top-30 prospect who is expected to start as a true freshman at the two
To follow us on Twitter, CLICK HERE!
Also, follow our Facebook page!