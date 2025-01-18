Top Insider Predicts UNC Basketball to Win Caleb Wilson Race
The UNC basketball staff's steadfast pursuit of Caleb Wilson since May 2023 may well pay off the Tar Heels. Hubert Davis and his cohorts landed in the Holy Innocent Episcopal School (Ga.) forward's top five before ending up in the top three this week as the coveted prep prepares to reveal his decision on Thursday.
And on Saturday morning, 247Sports national recruiting insider Travis Branham, who is 20-for-20 on 2025 predictions thus far, officially forecasted UNC to prevail. He tagged his Crystal Ball pick, the lone pick, with a "high" confidence level.
Wilson, No. 5 overall and No. 3 among power forwards on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, is also still considering the Ohio State Buckeyes and Kentucky Wildcats, the perceived frontrunner the past few months in the eyes of many experts.
Not only has the 6-foot-9, 205-pound five-star visited the Tar Heels twice, but he's also consistently spoken highly about the UNC basketball coaches and program as a whole.
"Coach Davis is a great guy on and off the court also," Caleb Wilson recently explained to 247Sports. "North Carolina is a prestigious university. They have a great team, and I feel like I can go to that team, step up, and become the man at North Carolina. I definitely feel like it'd be a great opportunity.
"With Elliot Cadeau possibly returning, that'd be a great guard to play with."
