Top-Shelf Point Guard Receives Dream UNC Basketball Offer

New Jersey floor general Deron Rippey Jr. had been patiently waiting for UNC basketball to begin a full-on pursuit.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
On Saturday, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI forecasted that Blair Academy (N.J.) point guard Deron Rippey Jr. was on the verge of landing an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis. And on Monday night, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound five-star's namesake father, a 1990s ECU basketball player, confirmed to ZAGSBLOG's Charlie Parent that the Tar Heels have indeed formally entered the fray.

The UNC staff has been eyeing Rippey since his sophomore campaign last year. Now, the electrifying junior standout is one of seven prospects on the active 2026 Tar Heel wishlist.

Rippey, No. 21 overall and No. 5 at his position on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, holds over two dozen offers. That sheet includes a couple of other bluebloods in the form of Kansas and Kentucky, plus several of the UNC basketball recruiters' ACC foes in Wake Forest, SMU, Syracuse, Stanford, Louisville, and Georgia Tech.

It's worth remembering that Deron Rippey Jr. has referred to UNC as a dream school.

"I'm hoping they offer soon," Rippey noted to Parent about Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels while shining at the Jordan Holiday Classic in New York City over the weekend. "But I've just got to be patient and be humble. Hopefully, it's gonna come, and it's a blessing to come soon."

Wish granted.

