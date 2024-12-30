UNC Basketball Product Dusts Defenders for Game-Winning Bucket
Eight days after fueling an unbelievable home win over the Miami Heat after trailing by 22 points entering the fourth quarter, 2019-20 UNC basketball backcourt sensation Cole Anthony delivered another doozy in crunch time for the Orlando Magic (20-14) to secure a 102-101 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets (12-20) on Sunday.
Catching the inbounds on the run with 6.2 ticks left in the game, the 24-year-old Anthony swerved around and past three Brooklyn defenders to find an angle for a shot four feet from the basket. His cool, calm, collected banked-in running floater capped off a 22-4 run to give the Magic the lead with one second remaining on the clock.
And it proved to be the decisive score.
Cole Anthony, a former No. 15 overall draft pick now averaging 6.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in his fifth season with the Orlando Magic, finished with 10 points, three rebounds, three assists, and zero turnovers in his 17 minutes off the bench against the Nets. He shot 3-for-11 from the field, 2-for-6 from deep, and 2-for-2 at the charity stripe.
As for the Nets' pair of NBA Tar Heels, starting forward Cam Johnson and reserve big man Day'Ron Sharpe combined for 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals, and two blocks in the loss.
