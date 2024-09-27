No. 1 Recruit Appreciates Family-Oriented UNC Basketball Vibes
Utah Prep standout AJ Dybantsa toured the UNC basketball facilities on an official visit with the Tar Heels last weekend. And it's clear that the 6-foot-9, 210-pound phenom forward, No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, noticed the family atmosphere, both within the program and in Chapel Hill as a whole.
"It was great," Dybantsa noted to 247Sports' Eric Bossi about his time on Tobacco Road. "I mean, most of these towns are good college towns, but [UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis] and the whole staff was very family-orientated.
"It was more of the same with them talking about how they want a relationship and [bond with me]. We could have a sitdown talk about what [Davis] thinks I bring to the table and what could happen if I come [to UNC]."
Prior to his UNC visit, Dybantsa checked out Kansas State and Kansas. He's now gearing up for a trip to Alabama beginning on Friday before heading to Baylor and BYU.
For now, Dybantsa has a top seven in his recruitment: UNC, Kansas, Kansas State, Alabama, Baylor, BYU, and Auburn.
The versatile, high-flying sensation plans to wait until February before announcing his college destination for what will likely be a one-and-done campaign. So, it's no surprise there aren't any 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions yet.
