Mixed Results for UNC Basketball Targets in Big Roster Reveal
Five of the 14 recruits on the 2025 UNC basketball wishlist were among the 28 preps to receive coveted invites to the USA Basketball U18 National Team training camp in Colorado this past weekend. They were competing to land on the 12-man Team USA roster for the FIBA U18 AmeriCup in Buenos Aires, June 3-9.
All five Tar Heel targets appeared among the 18 finalists revealed on Saturday.
But only three ended up on the finalized squad announced on Tuesday. That trio consists of Link Academy (Mo.) five-star guard Jasper Johnson, who has held an offer from the Tar Heels since September and visited UNC in February, along with two recent additions to head coach Hubert Davis' offer sheet in Highland School (Va.) five-star forward Nate Ament and Harvard-Westlake School (Calif.) four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia.
As for the two UNC basketball targets who didn't make the cut in the end, the roster's most peculiar snub was that of Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) five-star forward Caleb Wilson. He ranks No. 4 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and visited the Tar Heels alongside Jasper Johnson in February.
The other potential Tar Heel recruiting prize who came up short of the upcoming trip to Buenos Aires is Great Crossing High School (Ky.) four-star center Malachi Moreno. The 7-footer is one of four, including Nate Ament and Nikolas Khamenia, who accounted for Davis & Co.'s 2025 offer spree last week.
