Two UNC Basketball Freshmen Competing for Same Honor
Five UNC basketball players have landed on this week's preseason watchlists for the Naismith Starting Five Awards. Those Tar Heels include two of the 20 projected contenders for the 2025 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award in 2024 McDonald's All-Americans Ian Jackson and Drake Powell.
Jackson, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound five-star who arrived in Chapel Hill out of Our Saviour Lutheran School (N.Y.) while sitting No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, led the Tar Heels with his 21 points in Sunday's final preseason tune-up, a 127-63 home exhibition win over Division II Johnson C. Smith.
Powell, a 6-foot-6, 195-pound five-star from nearby Northwood High School (N.C.) and boasting a No. 11 composite ranking in the 2024 class, tallied eight points, nine rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block against the outmatched Golden Bulls.
Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, both projected by many experts to spend only one year in college before turning pro, figure to play significant roles for Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball team. It remains to be seen, though, if either earns a spot in the Tar Heels' starting lineup.
The Julius Erving Award preseason watchlist includes only two other ACC talents in Duke freshman Cooper Flagg, the projected one-and-done No. 1 overall draft pick, and Miami senior Matthew Cleveland.
No Tar Heels have taken home the honor since its inception in 2015.
