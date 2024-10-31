UNC Basketball Transfer Addition Receives National Recognition
The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame released its 20-deep 2025 Karl Malone Award watchlist on Thursday. And it includes a UNC basketball newcomer in former two-year Belmont standout Cade Tyson, whose proven 3-point prowess at the four-spot should create space for the electric Tar Heel guards to drive while taking pressure off the team's relatively inexperienced big men.
Tyson is one of only three ACC players on the preseason list of contenders for the Karl Malone Award, presented annually to the top power forward in Division I. The other two from the conference are Clemson's Ian Schieffelin and Syracuse's Donnie Freeman.
Of course, Cade Tyson is no stranger to accolades as a collegian.
The 21-year-old from Monroe, N.C., younger brother of former Clemson star Hunter Tyson, landed the Missouri Valley Conference Rookie of the Year distinction before reeling in All-MVC Second Team honors as a Belmont sophomore while averaging 16.2 points per game and shooting 46.5 percent beyond the arc as a full-time starter.
Judging by the lineups that fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis has rolled out in the team's two exhibition outings, in which Cade Tyson shot a combined 5-for-12 from downtown, chances are the 6-foot-7, 200-pounder will be in the 2024-25 Tar Heels' starting five when they tip off their regular season at home against Elon at 9 p.m. ET Monday (ACC Network).
No UNC basketball talent has won the Karl Malone Award since its inception in 2015.
