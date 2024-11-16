All Tar Heels

Two UNC Basketball Players Now Out With Leg Injuries

UNC basketball rookies Ian Jackson and James Brown are not playing against American and are listed as day-to-day.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson
UNC basketball guard Ian Jackson / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The UNC basketball squad (1-1, 0-0 ACC), No. 10 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, is hosting the unranked American Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Patriot League) in the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday night. Roughly 30 minutes before tipoff, the Tar Heels announced that two of their heralded freshmen are out with injury.

ALSO READ: Frigid Shooting Spoils Tar Heel Alum's G League Outing

According to the report, forward James Brown and guard Ian Jackson are both recovering from lower leg injuries. And their status is "day-to-day going forward."

Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis rolled out the following starting five against the Eagles:

  • Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau
  • Graduate guard RJ Davis
  • Junior guard Seth Trimble
  • Junior forward Jalen Washington
  • Graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers

Following the game against American, UNC will begin gearing up for its trip west to battle the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 12:30 a.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 23, a tune-up for the Tar Heels ahead of the Maui Invitational.

At the time of this article's publishing, the Tar Heels were locked in a 13-13 tie with the American Eagles with under 15 minutes to play in the first half.

ALSO READ: UNC National Champion Returns to Chapel Hill With Eagles

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more on the 2024-25 UNC basketball squad and other Tar Heel news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball