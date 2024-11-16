Two UNC Basketball Players Now Out With Leg Injuries
The UNC basketball squad (1-1, 0-0 ACC), No. 10 in this week's AP Top 25 Poll, is hosting the unranked American Eagles (1-2, 0-0 Patriot League) in the Dean E. Smith Center on Friday night. Roughly 30 minutes before tipoff, the Tar Heels announced that two of their heralded freshmen are out with injury.
ALSO READ: Frigid Shooting Spoils Tar Heel Alum's G League Outing
According to the report, forward James Brown and guard Ian Jackson are both recovering from lower leg injuries. And their status is "day-to-day going forward."
Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis rolled out the following starting five against the Eagles:
- Sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau
- Graduate guard RJ Davis
- Junior guard Seth Trimble
- Junior forward Jalen Washington
- Graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers
Following the game against American, UNC will begin gearing up for its trip west to battle the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at 12:30 a.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 23, a tune-up for the Tar Heels ahead of the Maui Invitational.
At the time of this article's publishing, the Tar Heels were locked in a 13-13 tie with the American Eagles with under 15 minutes to play in the first half.
ALSO READ: UNC National Champion Returns to Chapel Hill With Eagles
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more on the 2024-25 UNC basketball squad and other Tar Heel news.