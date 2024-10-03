UNC Basketball Agrees to Major 2025 Thanksgiving Showdown
The UNC basketball program has already marked its calendar for Thanksgiving 2025, according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Norlander on Wednesday evening, as the Tar Heels and Michigan State "have verbally agreed to player each other" in next year's four-team Fort Myers Tip-Off.
ALSO READ: Behind-The-Scenes Look at Official Tar Heel Photoshoot
Norlander added that the UNC-Michigan State showdown "will air in the late afternoon on Fox after the Lions NFL game." Meanwhile, the mid-major teams for the event are still "TBD," the national college hoops insider noted in his post.
UNC leads the all-time series against Michigan State, 13-4, including victories in six of their past seven outings dating back to the Final Four pitstop in the national championship journey of Roy Williams' 2004-05 Tar Heels.
And Carolina boasts a 6-0 record versus the Spartans in NCAA Tournament bouts, including the 2008-09 Tar Heels' 89-72 triumph in the national championship game.
Assuming the 69-year-old Tom Izzo is still at the helm for the Spartans at this time next year, the big-time Thanksgiving clash will offer a coaching rematch between the Michigan State legend and UNC basketball's 54-year-old Hubert Davis, currently gearing up for his fourth season in charge.
As a head coach, Davis' lone meeting with Izzo came in last season's NCAA Tournament Round of 32, an 85-69 Tar Heel win in Charlotte.
ALSO READ: Another Pro Opportunity for UNC Rival-Silencer Cormac Ryan
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.