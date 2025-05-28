UNC Basketball Agrees to Series With Big East Team
Fifth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his 2025-26 squad are set to face the Georgetown Hoyas in non-conference action. And the same goes for the 2026-27 Tar Heels.
ALSO READ: Another Pundit Excludes Tar Heels From Projected Top 25
On Wednesday morning, CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein reported the upcoming home-and-home series between the Tar Heels and Hoyas. He noted that UNC will host Georgetown in Chapel Hill this season — no official date set but expected to take place in December — and travel to face the Hoyas in Washington, D.C., the following season.
Dating back to their first meeting in 1920, UNC is 4-5 in its all-time matchups versus Georgetown.
The programs famously played for the national title in 1982, a 63-62 Tar Heel victory thanks to the game-winner by then-freshman standout Michael Jordan. They last squared off on March 25, 2007, a 96-84 Georgetown win in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.
Last season, the second Georgetown campaign under Ed Cooley's command, the Hoyas finished 18-16 overall and 8-12 in Big East play, missing the Big Dance for the fourth straight year. Meanwhile, the 2024-25 UNC basketball team, posting a 23-14 overall record and 13-7 clip in ACC action, squeaked into March Madness before falling to Ole Miss in the Round of 64.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.