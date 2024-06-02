UNC Basketball Alum Harrison Barnes May Be Ideal Trade Piece
There's no telling where Harrison Barnes will be next season, except that the 2010-12 UNC basketball versatile sensation is sure to be in the NBA as a beneficial member of a rotation.
The durable 32-year-old is riding a two-year streak of playing and starting all 82 regular season games for the Sacramento Kings. For his career, he's played 911 games and drawn 850 starts, not counting his 71 outings and 43 starts in postseason action.
And the former No. 7 overall draft pick has now strung together 10 years with a double-digit scoring average, a streak that began in his 2014-15 campaign with the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
Perhaps Barnes, who spent four seasons with the Warriors before 2.5 years with the Dallas Mavericks and the past five campaigns and change in Sacramento, will land with his fourth franchise as a pro when the NBA Draft rolls around, June 26-27.
According to a post from NBA insider Evan Sidery on Saturday night, the Kings "intend to shop the No. 13 overall pick along with future draft capital to aggressively hunt a win-now piece." He noted two perceived candidates for Sacramento to include in such a trade:
"Harrison Barnes and Kevin Huerter are two players who will likely be dangled in trade talks over the next month. Sacramento wants to seriously compete within the midst of De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis’ prime years."
Barnes is one of nine UNC basketball products who played in the NBA this season. The others are Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, Brooklyn Nets wing Cameron Johnson, Nets big man Day'Ron Sharpe, Chicago Bull guard Cole Anthony, Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little, Houston Rockets guard Reggie Bullock, Charlotte Hornets forward Leaky Black, and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Pete Nance.
