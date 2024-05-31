UNC Basketball Product Harrison Ingram Works Out for NBA Team Out West
On Wednesday, the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft process and return to college came and went without UNC basketball forward Harrison Ingram changing his mind about his decision to forego his senior year by entering the professional ranks.
And on Thursday, the 21-year-old Dallas native, a one-year Tar Heel standout starter following two productive seasons at Stanford, was on the West Coast showcasing his skills and NBA potential to the Portland Trail Blazers.
ALSO READ: Another Top-Three Prep Talent Now Hearing From UNC
The day's other five pre-draft workout invites from the Trail Blazers went to Saint-Quentin (France) forward Melvin Ajinca, Minnesota guard Cam Christie, G League Ignite guard Thierry Darlan, Michigan State forward Malik Hall, and Arizona forward Keshad Johnson.
Due to past trades, Portland currently boasts four picks: two lottery selections at No. 7 and No. 14, along with a pair of picks in the top half of the second round at No. 34 and No. 40 overall.
Note that the Blazers' latter two picks are undoubtedly in the range of where Harrison Ingram is likely to hear his name. So, it makes sense for the franchise to have eyes on the 6-foot-7 bruiser.
Ingram, an All-ACC Third Team performer this past season in Chapel Hill now looking to become the first UNC basketball alum to get drafted since 2021, appears at No. 38 overall according to the latest update to the NBA Draft Consensus Big Board courtesy of Rookie Scale.
ALSO READ: Former UNC Gem Caleb Love Announces Return to College