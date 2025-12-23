Pistons vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Dec. 23
The Detroit Pistons are looking to stay hot when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.
Detroit is coming off a 110-102 victory in Portland last night for its second straight win. Sacramento is also coming off a win after upsetting the Rockets at home on Sunday to end a five-game losing streak.
The oddsmakers have the Pistons as road favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Pistons vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Pistons -8.5 (-108)
- Kings +8.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Pistons: -380
- Kings: +300
Total
- 228.5 (Over -106/Under -117)
Pistons vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m.
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN-DT, NBCS-CA
- Pistons record: 23-6
- Kings record: 7-22
Pistons vs. Kings Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Ron Holland – questionable
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – questionable
- Drew Eubanks – out
- Zach LaVine – out
- Doug McDermott – questionable
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Pistons vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
Pistons forward Tobias Harris hasn’t exactly been a sharpshooter this season, averaging just 1.4 three-pointers on 4.2 attempts per game (32.9%).
He’s had a few games where he’s caught fire and drained three, four, and five buckets from downtown, but that’s just three of 18 games this season. To be fair, Harris has made two threes in two other games, but those both came before his injury back in October.
He has gone especially cold over the past week, though, shooting 0 for 11 from long range in his last four games, and 2 for 16 in his last six contests.
The Kings are in the top half of the league in opponent three-point percentage at 35.4%. Maybe this is a game where Harris catches fire, but I just don’t see it based on how he’s been shooting recently.
Pistons vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Kings are coming off an upset win over the Rockets on Sunday, but they’ll be hard-pressed to make it two wins in a row tonight against the Pistons. Even with Detroit on no days' rest, the Kings are just 7-22 overall and 4-9 at home this season.
These teams have also had a few similar opponents recently. The Pistons beat the Trail Blazers by eight last night, and Portland took down the Kings in two straight games prior to Sacramento’s win over Houston.
I’m a bit worried about a backdoor cover, but I’ll back the Pistons to win by double digits in Sacramento.
Pick: Pistons -8.5 (-108)
