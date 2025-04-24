UNC Basketball Among Contenders for Five-Star Point Guard
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff entered the Taylen Kinney sweepstakes back in late February. Now, the Tar Heels are among the programs that the heralded Overtime Elite (Ga.) point guard is currently considering in what figures to be a high-profile 2026 recruitment.
ALSO READ: New UNC Pro Drake Powell's Message to Tar Heel Nation
According to a report from League Ready's Sam Kayser this week, the other contenders for the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Kinney are Purdue, Kentucky, Louisville, Arkansas, Kansas, Oregon, Texas, Xavier, Tennessee, and Cincinnati.
Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and two of his assistants completed an in-home visit with the high school junior on Wednesday.
Kinney is a five-star prospect and explosive playmaker stacking up at No. 17 overall, No. 4 among point guards, and No. 2 in Georgia on the 247Sports 2026 Composite. He already boasts well over two dozen offers.
As things stand, UNC basketball has offers out to almost a dozen 2026 prospects. Davis and his cohorts haven't landed their first commitment in the cycle, but they also haven't really faced much rejection from their targets at this relatively early juncture.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.