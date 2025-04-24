New UNC Basketball Pro's Message to Tar Heel Fanbase
UNC basketball rookie Drake Powell, who started over half of the 37 games he played for the 2025-26 Tar Heels and finished the season with averages of 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per outing, announced on Wednesday that he has officially decided to forego his remaining eligibility by declaring for the 2025 NBA Draft.
ALSO READ: Ex-UNC Guard Gets Another Chance to Defeat Archrival
Here is what the 6-foot-6, 195-pound forward from nearby Pittsboro, N.C., wrote in his farewell to the program and its supporters on social media:
"Thank you for embracing and supporting me through the highs and lows of the past season. I have learned so much both on and off the court. I was born and bred a Tar Heel, and to have the opportunity to put on that uniform, run through that tunnel, and compete for the university that I love is a feeling that is unmatched, and I'll never take that for granted.
"To my teammates and brothers, I just want to say thank you for all the amazing memories we've made together during our journey. I'll hold onto these moments forever.
"However, competing at the highest level has always been the ultimate goal. This decision was nowhere near easy, but with the support and guidance of my family and coaches, I will be entering my name into the 2025 NBA Draft."
This week's latest mock draft courtesy of NBA Draft On SI projects Drake Powell to come off the board in the second round at No. 46 overall to the Orlando Magic, where he potentially would join forces with another UNC basketball one-and-done in now-veteran pro guard Cole Anthony.
ALSO READ: Veteran Tar Heel Forward Jae'Lyn Withers Enters Portal
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.