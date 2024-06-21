UNC Basketball: Another 2025 Talent Reveals Offer From Tar Heels
Newly minted composite five-star Niko Bundalo is now on the 2025 UNC basketball wishlist, the Western Reserve Academy (Ohio) silky forward officially announced via social media on Friday.
Bundalo is a 6-foot-11, 195-pound rising high school senior who ranks No. 24 overall, No. 8 among power forwards, and No. 1 in Ohio on the 247Sports 2025 Composite. His versatility is off the charts, as he displays guard-like instincts and a smooth outside shot, along with a wealth of post moves.
And his admitted Tar Heel fandom should help UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis' chance of landing the coveted stretch-four prospect.
"An offer I really want is UNC," Bundalo told On3's Jamie Shaw last summer before he had ever talked to the staff in Chapel Hill. "I grew up a fan of them...
"My mom is from Chicago. She grew up watching Michael Jordan when she came over to the United States. So, watching Michael Jordan and all of the documentaries and his old highlights, UNC just kept coming up. So, she started liking UNC, and so did I, and they were the school I kept watching through my whole childhood."
The addition of Niko Bundalo to the list brings the number of 2025 UNC basketball offer recipients to 16, including six new targets since late May. They all remain undecided in their recruitments, and all but one, Wasatch Academy (Utah) five-star wing Isiah Harwell, have yet to eliminate the Tar Heels from contention.
ALSO READ: UNC Officially Enters Fray for Dual-Sport Standout