UNC Basketball Officially Enters Fray for Dual-Sport Standout
Reidsville High School (N.C.) rising junior and longtime UNC football offer holder Kendre' Harrison is the No. 1 tight end in the 2026 class. Plus, the 6-foot-7, 245-pound athlete, a fleet-footed bruiser who routinely shatters backboards and has been on the UNC basketball recruiting radar for months, would likely be in the conversation for the top spot among power forwards if more of the major recruiting sites viewed him as a probable hoopster in college.
Harrison, a frequent visitor in Chapel Hill for football and basketball games this past year, has said he wants to play both sports at the next level. Fortunately for the Tar Heels, both of the gridiron and hardwood variety, it looks like UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis is taking his wish seriously.
Davis' Tar Heels were among those who reached out to the phenom directly this past weekend, the beginning of the open-contact period on the 2026 trail.
And on Thursday, Hubert Davis showed up at the UNC football program's Carolina King Of The Hill prep camp to check in on Harrison, HighSchoolOT's Evan Moesta reported.
An offer from Davis soon followed, according to 247Sports' Sherrell McMillan.
Kendre' Harrison, sitting at No. 26 overall, No. 2 in North Carolina, and No. 5 among power forwards on the 2026 ESPN 60, becomes the third 2026 prospect to end up on the UNC basketball offer sheet, joining Prolific Prep (Calif.) five-star forward Tyran Stokes and Caldwell Academy (N.C.) four-star forward Cole Cloer.
