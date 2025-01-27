UNC Basketball Boasts McDonald's All American for Second Straight Year
The 48th annual McDonald's All American Game tips off in Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Tuesday, April 1, at 9 p.m. ET (ESPN). And for the second year in a row, UNC basketball has representation among the 24 roster selections.
ALSO READ: Recent UNC Offer Recipient Showcasing Extreme Versatility
Recent Tar Heel commit Caleb Wilson, a 6-foot-9, 205-pound power forward who ranks No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite and shines for Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.), will suit up for the West squad.
Wilson, just four days removed from announcing his pledge to the Tar Heels during the NBA on TNT broadcast, is one of six future ACC players who made the cut this go-round. The others are Louisville signee Mikel Brown Jr. (West), Notre Dame signee Jalen Haralson (East) plus three Duke basketball signees in Nik Khamenia (West), Cameron Boozer (East), and Cayden Boozer (East).
Fourth-year UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff have landed two other 2025 recruits in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis. They rank No. 46 and No. 60, respectively, in the cycle. So, it came as no surprise that neither ended up on the McDonald's All American Game rosters.
Last year, now-UNC freshmen Ian Jackson and Drake Powell became Davis' first recruiting additions to enjoy the "Burger Boy" honor.
ALSO READ: Top Tar Heel Pledge Erupts Versus Prime 2026 UNC Target
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.