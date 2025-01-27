Recent UNC Basketball Offer Recipient Showcasing Extreme Versatility
Multifaceted backcourt talent Deron Rippey Jr., who received his dream offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis back in late December, has climbed 14 notches in the rankings since this time last year. Even now, sitting at No. 17 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, the New Jersey point guard's lofty standing might not be sufficient to recognize all areas of growth in his game.
On Friday night, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Rippey put his versatility on full display, posting 14 points, five rebounds, eight assists, and six steals to lead his Blair Academy Bucs to an 86-60 home victory over the College Achieve School (N.J.) Knights.
And as Recruits Zone reported on Saturday night, UNC is among the schools reaching out to Rippey the most at this relatively early juncture in his recruitment. The others are Louisville, Auburn, Kansas, Alabama, Southern Cal, Syracuse, Rutgers, Villanova, Seton Hall, and Stanford.
Rippey already holds over 30 offers, according to 247Sports. He's averaging almost 20 points as a junior while producing over six assists, five rebounds, and two steals per outing for a Blair squad that sits 14-3 overall.
Meanwhile, Hubert Davis and his crew, who have the No. 7-ranked class on the 2025 recruiting trail, have offers out to six other 2026 recruits while hunting their first commitment in the cycle.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.