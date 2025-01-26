All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Pledge Caleb Wilson Erupts Versus Top Tar Heel Target

The five-star forward has scored about a point per minute across two appearances since joining the 2025 UNC basketball class.

Less than 24 hours after announcing his UNC basketball commitment during the Thursday night NBA on TNT broadcast, Caleb Wilson totaled 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals in only 15 minutes of action to power his Holy Innocent Episcopal School (Ga.) Golden Bears to an 83-33 road win over the Washington High School (Ga.) Bulldogs.

And on Saturday night, less than 48 hours since his big moment, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound Wilson recorded another brilliant stat line, albeit in a 68-66 road loss to the Grayson High School (Ga.) Rams, featuring a longtime 2026 UNC basketball recruiting target in five-star guard Caleb Holt.

Wilson, the highest-ranked Tar Heel pledge under Hubert Davis' command at No. 6 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and six blocks, showcasing his relentless full-throttle motor on both ends of the floor. Holt, No. 3 overall on the 247Sports 2026 Composite, tallied 20 points in the Rams' home win.

UNC basketball now boasts the No. 7-ranked 2025 haul, per 247Sports, after adding Caleb Wilson to the Tar Heels' pair of early signees in the cycle: Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis.

Meanwhile, Caleb Holt is one of seven undecided preps on Hubert Davis & Co.'s 2026 wishlist.

