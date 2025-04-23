UNC Basketball: 'Captain Jack' Moves Close to Home
As soon as one-year UNC basketball player Ian Jackson entered the portal on April 7, the logical favorite seemed clear. The assumption among insiders was that the 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman, who hails from The Bronx, N.Y., would transfer closer to home by joining the program that once posed a threat to the Tar Heels in his recruitment as a prep, St. John's.
That forecast became a reality this week, as Jackson committed to Rick Pitino and the Red Storm, although the former five-star recruit and McDonald's All American did check out a few other schools before ultimately deciding on St. John's as his second college destination.
Jackson has three years of eligibility remaining.
Of course, considering he frequently appeared on mock drafts throughout his campaign in Chapel Hill, it wouldn't be a surprise if the 20-year-old potent scorer spends only one season at St. John's before declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft.
Across 36 appearances as a UNC basketball talent last season, Ian Jackson averaged 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game. He drew a starting nod from Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis in a third of his outings.
