UNC Basketball Program Linked to Former Cal Bucket-Getter
The UNC basketball has been eyeing Andrej Stojakovic for years, first as a recruit, then as an opponent, and now for the second time as a transfer.
According to 247Sports' Travis Branham, the Tar Heels have been in contact with the high-scoring talent, who played one season for the Cal Golden Bears after spending his freshman campaign with the Stanford Cardinal.
However, Illinois may be the outright frontrunner in the Andrej Stojakovic sweepstakes, as the coaches in Champaign are currently hosting the 6-foot-7, 205-pound wing on his official visit.
"They are in the driver's seat," Branham noted about the Fighting Illini this week. "And frankly, it would not surprise me to see him make a commitment before he leaves campus."
Last season, Stojakovic led Cal in scoring at 17.9 points per game while also averaging 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.2 blocks. He shot 42.7 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from three, and 81.8 percent at the charity stripe.
In a 79-53 ACC road loss to the fourth UNC basketball team under Hubert Davis back on Jan. 15, Stojakovic tallied only six points on 3-for-13 shooting from the field. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts in that contest.
