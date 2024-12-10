UNC Basketball Coaches Come Up Empty in High-Profile Recruiting Battle
Utah Prep five-star forward AJ Dybantsa, No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2025 Composite, revealed his commitment to BYU on Tuesday morning. He chose the Cougars over his UNC basketball suitors and two other finalists in Alabama and Kansas.
ALSO READ: Both Major Polls Bid Farewell to Tar Heels
Evidently, when AJ Dybantsa's father, Ace Dybantsa, was in the Dean E. Smith Center for UNC's 94-79 home loss to Alabama in the SEC/ACC Challenge last Wednesday night, the 6-foot-9, 205-pound phenom had already been an official member of the 2025 BYU recruiting haul for at least two weeks. Not long after he announced his decision, several outlets reported that he inked his financial agreement with the Cougars during the early signing period, Nov. 13-20.
Of the 13 composite five-star prospects who received an offer from UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis and his staff in the 2025 cycle, 11 have either committed elsewhere or ruled out the Tar Heels. And between the two others, the recruiting team in Chapel Hill appears to be a legit contender for only one in Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) forward Caleb Wilson.
UNC has enjoyed some success in the 2025 recruiting arena, though, as the program boasts two early signees in Gonzaga College High School (D.C.) four-star guard Derek Dixon and Davidson Day School (N.C.) four-star guard Isaiah Denis.
ALSO READ: UNC Pro Cole Anthony Soars for Insane Swat
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball recruiting news.