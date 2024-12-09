UNC Basketball Product Cole Anthony Soars for Insane Swat
Entering the Orlando Magic's 115-110 home win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, former UNC basketball one-and-done and 2020 No. 15 overall draft pick Cole Anthony was averaging a career-low 4.9 points in 10.1 minutes per outing. Even so, the 24-year-old guard has been a healthy presence off the bench for his injury-riddled squad.
While Orlando has managed a 17-9 overall record and climbed to No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings despite being without centerpiece forward Paolo Banchero (torn oblique) since late October, Anthony has played the role of momentum-booster on a few occasions.
Case in point, against the visiting Suns (12-11), Anthony pulled off one of the most impressive blocks in the NBA this season, as he chased down Devin Booker in transition, slipped into an apparent high-jumper mindset, and delivered the statement rejection at the rim:
Anthony, a 2019-20 All-ACC performer as a UNC basketball rookie, finished the contest with 14 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a season-high two blocks, posting a game-high plus/minus of +17 across his bench-high and season-high 29 minutes on the floor. He shot 6-for-14 from the field and 2-for-6 from deep.
The Orlando Magic now hit the road to square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-11) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.
