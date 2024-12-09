All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Product Cole Anthony Soars for Insane Swat

The one-year UNC basketball sensation has aided Orlando's notably perseverant start.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball guard Cole Anthony
UNC basketball guard Cole Anthony / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Entering the Orlando Magic's 115-110 home win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, former UNC basketball one-and-done and 2020 No. 15 overall draft pick Cole Anthony was averaging a career-low 4.9 points in 10.1 minutes per outing. Even so, the 24-year-old guard has been a healthy presence off the bench for his injury-riddled squad.

ALSO READ: Five-Star AJ Dybantsa Takes Note of 'Iffy Season' in Chapel Hill

While Orlando has managed a 17-9 overall record and climbed to No. 3 in the Eastern Conference standings despite being without centerpiece forward Paolo Banchero (torn oblique) since late October, Anthony has played the role of momentum-booster on a few occasions.

Case in point, against the visiting Suns (12-11), Anthony pulled off one of the most impressive blocks in the NBA this season, as he chased down Devin Booker in transition, slipped into an apparent high-jumper mindset, and delivered the statement rejection at the rim:

Anthony, a 2019-20 All-ACC performer as a UNC basketball rookie, finished the contest with 14 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal, and a season-high two blocks, posting a game-high plus/minus of +17 across his bench-high and season-high 29 minutes on the floor. He shot 6-for-14 from the field and 2-for-6 from deep.

The Orlando Magic now hit the road to square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (12-11) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Top UNC Plays vs. Georgia Tech Highlight 'Single' Mentality

Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more NBA Tar Heel updates and other UNC basketball news.

Published
Matt Giles
MATT GILES

Matt Giles is the editor and publisher of North Carolina Tar Heels on SI, Duke Blue Devils on SI, and NC State Wolfpack on SI, making him a key source for comprehensive coverage of these storied college basketball programs. Since joining UNC on SI in 2023, Matt has been dedicated to providing in-depth analysis, breaking news, and exclusive content on all three teams. He covers everything from game previews and recaps to player profiles and recruiting updates. Matt's expert knowledge of these teams has made his work a go-to resource for fans and followers of Duke, NC State, and UNC. As publisher, he shapes the editorial direction, ensuring that the most relevant and timely information reaches his audience.

Home/Basketball