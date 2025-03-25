UNC Basketball In Contact With Former Rival Standout
On Monday, All-ACC Honorable Mention and three-year collegian Isaac McKneely was reported to have entered the transfer portal following a strong junior campaign with the Virginia Cavaliers. Although his time in the portal has been short, the 6-foot-4, 188-pound sharpshooter has already been in contact with the UNC basketball program.
According to a report from Tar Heel Illustrated, the Tar Heels had already formed a line of contact with their former conference foe within mere hours of him entering his name into the transfer portal.
It's important to note that McKneely entered his name with the "Do Not Contact" tag, according to a report from 247Sports' Travis Branham. Essentially, that suggests that Hubert Davis and his Tar Heels are on a shortlist of McKneely's approved suitors.
In his second season as a full-time starter for the Cavaliers, the 21-year-old averaged career highs of 14.4 points and 2.9 assists per game, also adding 2.6 rebounds a night while shooting 42.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. In his lone game against the Tar Heels back in February, he poured in 17 points and four assists on 5-for-12 shooting in 36 minutes.
Considering the UNC basketball program will no longer employ the services of RJ Davis in Chapel Hill moving forward, it makes sense for head coach Hubert Davis and the rest of the Tar Heel staff to be checking in on experienced guards.
