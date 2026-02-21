Social Media Reacts to Tar Heels' Road Win Over Syracuse
In this story:
No. 16 North Carolina bounced back from an ugly loss to NC State with a 77-64 road win over Syracuse on Saturday, as the Tar Heels welcomed the return of center Henri Veesaar.
After an early deficit and a close first half, North Carolina ultimately looked like the better team. Veesaar had 19 points in his return, while Seth Trimble's second-half effort helped the Tar Heels pull away.
Fans, media members, and those alike shared their thoughts on social media throughout the game.
Henri Veesaar Returns
North Carolina starts the day with a BIG win. Junior center Henri Veesaar has been cleared to play and is back in the starting lineup. Second-leading scorer becomes even more important with Caleb Wilson still out. Averaging 16.4 points with nine rebounds, two assists, and 1.2 blocks this year.
Derek Dixon with an early bucket, but the Tar Heels trail 10-7 at the first media timeout.
Tar Heels are hitting from outside today. Syracuse? Not so much.
Veesaar is making a difference already.
After falling behind early, UNC has a 33-28 lead at the half. Veesaar leads the way with nine points. Luka Bogavac and Derek Dixon also among the Tar Heels' top scorers.
Tar Heels are still outshooting Syracuse significantly from three-point range.
Second half strategy: "Just give the ball to Henri Veesaar in the second half and get out of the way."
Where in the world is Seth Trimble?
Trimble gets on the board to answer a Syracuse rally.
Tied ballgame.
North Carolina answers with a run. Solid 52-44 lead with just under 10 minutes left.
"WELCOME BACK HENRI VEESAAR"
Trimble Time
Trimble suddenly joing the scoring. Nine points -- all in the second half.
Technical foul called on the Orange, but Trimble misses both free throws. Huge step back with the fans.
At least it's a problem for BOTH teams.
Technical Foul Ejections
Syracuse's Donnie Freeman and UNC's Zayden High have both been ejected due to their second technical fouls. 1:44 remaining, UNC leads 73-57. Mixed reactions from UNC fans.
High had a solid game before the ejection: nine points and 11 rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.
North Carolina Wins 77-64
Veesaar's return and Trimble's second half lead the North Carolina Tar Heels to a road win.
Luka Bogavac also had a good game: 13 points and six rebounds. Answered a small Syracues run here.
And he's playing smarter.
For weekly game coverage of North Carolina basketball, click right HERE! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Travis Tyler joined On SI as a writer in January 2026. He has experience contributing to FanSided’s NFL, college football, and college basketball coverage, in addition to freelance work throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth area, including high school, college, and professional sports for the Dallas Express and contributions to the College Football Dawgs, Last Word on Sports/Hockey, and The Dallas Morning News. In addition to his writing, Travis contributes video and podcasting content to Fanatics View and regularly appears as a guest analyst. He is a graduate of Michigan State University and SMU and is an avid Detroit sports fan with a deep knowledge and appreciation of sports history. Follow Travis Tyler on Twitter at @TTyler_Sports.