Social Media Reacts to Tar Heels' Road Win Over Syracuse

No. 16 North Carolina bounced back from an ugly loss to NC State with a 77-64 road win over Syracuse on Saturday, as the Tar Heels welcomed the return of center Henri Veesaar.

After an early deficit and a close first half, North Carolina ultimately looked like the better team. Veesaar had 19 points in his return, while Seth Trimble's second-half effort helped the Tar Heels pull away.

Fans, media members, and those alike shared their thoughts on social media throughout the game.

Henri Veesaar Returns

North Carolina starts the day with a BIG win. Junior center Henri Veesaar has been cleared to play and is back in the starting lineup. Second-leading scorer becomes even more important with Caleb Wilson still out. Averaging 16.4 points with nine rebounds, two assists, and 1.2 blocks this year.

Starters at Syracuse



Henri Veesaar is back in the starting lineup after missing the last two games. pic.twitter.com/BSwZNwn30V — Carolina Basketball Stats & Info (@UNCMBBStats) February 21, 2026

Derek Dixon with an early bucket, but the Tar Heels trail 10-7 at the first media timeout.

Syracuse 10, No. 16 North Carolina 7 | 15:37 1H



After multiple offensive rebounds, Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon knocks down a triple from the top of the key. The freshman matches his total from downtown in UNC's loss to NC State on Tuesday.



🎙️88.3 FM, https://t.co/BG0Q3sGq3P

Tar Heels are hitting from outside today. Syracuse? Not so much.

North Carolina is now 4-of-8 from beyond the arc while Syracuse is 0-of-5. Tar Heels lead 25-20 with 6:54 to go in the first half. — Justin Girshon (@JustinGirshon) February 21, 2026

Veesaar is making a difference already.

North Carolina has the depth up front to handle one of Veesaar/ Wilson being out, but not both of them. Henri is back and the Tar Heels look pretty close to themselves again. — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) February 21, 2026

After falling behind early, UNC has a 33-28 lead at the half. Veesaar leads the way with nine points. Luka Bogavac and Derek Dixon also among the Tar Heels' top scorers.

HALFTIME: North Carolina 33, Syracuse 28



The Orange led for most of the first 10 minutes, but they haven't had a lead since. pic.twitter.com/zsjYHzPmuh — Justin Girshon (@JustinGirshon) February 21, 2026

Tar Heels are still outshooting Syracuse significantly from three-point range.

HALF: UNC 33, Syracuse 28



The Tar Heels have five 3-pointers; Cuse has one.



Henri Veesaar with 9 points (4-5 FG), 2 rebounds, 3 turnovers. Derek Dixon with 5 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists. Luka Bogavac with 5 points, 6 rebounds.https://t.co/WkVnJfwwiI pic.twitter.com/OeEfPtV5Ho — Rodd Baxley (@RoddBaxley) February 21, 2026

Second half strategy: "Just give the ball to Henri Veesaar in the second half and get out of the way."

Just give the ball to Henri Veesaar in the second half and get out the way — Taris Young (@TarisYoung) February 21, 2026

Where in the world is Seth Trimble?

Seth Trimble has turned into a complete bum since he made the shot to beat Duke. Must have gone to his head or something because he’s been terrible since then. #UNC #TarHeels — Scott Hatch (@scotthatch22) February 21, 2026

I got the same amount of points as Seth Trimble rn and I’m driving — Ty M. 🗣️ (@siince_97) February 21, 2026

I don’t think the FBI or CIA could find Seth Trimble because he’s been missing since he hit that corner three vs dook. I mean he’s been a ghost, nowhere to be found. — B.J. Davis (@BJ_Davis23) February 21, 2026

Trimble gets on the board to answer a Syracuse rally.

No. 16 North Carolina 42, Syracuse 40 | 13:44 2H



Both teams are trading buckets! On one end, UNC guard Seth Trimble converts a layup. On the other end in transition, Orange guard JJ Starling completes the fast break with a layup of his own.



🎙️88.3 FM, https://t.co/BG0Q3sGq3P

Tied ballgame.

No. 16 North Carolina 44, Syracuse 44 | 12:07 2H



After a UNC turnover, SU is on the run and forward William Kyle slams it home with an emphatic stuff. The Orange are shooting just under 60 percent from the floor in the second half.



🎙️88.3 FM, https://t.co/BG0Q3sGq3P

North Carolina answers with a run. Solid 52-44 lead with just under 10 minutes left.

North Carolina is on an 8-0 run after Henri Veesaar throws down an emphatic dunk. Adrian Autry calls a timeout with Syracuse trailing 52-44 and 9:49 remaining. — Justin Girshon (@JustinGirshon) February 21, 2026

"WELCOME BACK HENRI VEESAAR"

WELCOME BACK HENRI VEESAAR pic.twitter.com/9BPrG2WujM — Jacob Rhymer (@Rhymetime05) February 21, 2026

Trimble Time

Trimble suddenly joing the scoring. Nine points -- all in the second half.

Seth Trimble has 9 second-half points & Carolina leads, 56-48, with 7:35 remaining.



UNC has hit 7 of its last 8 shots & is shooting 58.8 percent this half. pic.twitter.com/X6oEKzg7DZ — Carolina Basketball Stats & Info (@UNCMBBStats) February 21, 2026

Seth Trimble finally remembered he’s supposed to be the leader of this team. — . (@brokemitch) February 21, 2026

Technical foul called on the Orange, but Trimble misses both free throws. Huge step back with the fans.

Seth Trimble misses both technical free throws lol I bet that won’t come back to haunt us — Javaris Flowers (@jflo_11) February 21, 2026

Why is Seth Trimble shooting the technical FT’s — Kevin Donalson (@DrKEDSR) February 21, 2026

At least it's a problem for BOTH teams.

Can any of these kids on North Carolina or Syracuse make a free throw? Wtf and I watching? — Rated R (@R0SESRDEAD) February 21, 2026

Technical Foul Ejections

Syracuse's Donnie Freeman and UNC's Zayden High have both been ejected due to their second technical fouls. 1:44 remaining, UNC leads 73-57. Mixed reactions from UNC fans.

Zayden High sticking up for his teammates then getting a tech. You need dawg mentality. I love it. — Tar Heel Trav (@travyyy06) February 21, 2026

Zayden High has a great game but then he shows you why he’s got the IQ of a grapefruit. Just shut up and take the win. Keep your mouth shut. So stupid — B.J. Davis (@BJ_Davis23) February 21, 2026

High had a solid game before the ejection: nine points and 11 rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench.

I am fully on team Zayden high. He has won me over this week. — Terry Bruge-Hiplo (@mattyschells) February 21, 2026

I LOVE ZAYDEN HIGH



THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT UNC NEEDS ENERGYYYYYYYYY



LOVE IT LOVE IT LOVE IT — William McCallister (@WilliamMcCall_) February 21, 2026

Zayden High corner 3-pointer at Syracuse. If you have that bet slip, cash it in — Rodd Baxley (@RoddBaxley) February 21, 2026

North Carolina Wins 77-64

Veesaar's return and Trimble's second half lead the North Carolina Tar Heels to a road win.

North Carolina goes on the road and beats Syracuse 77-64. Henri Veesaar led the Tar Heels with 19, Seth Trimble had 13. — Jonathon Warriner (@Bracketologist3) February 21, 2026

Luka Bogavac also had a good game: 13 points and six rebounds. Answered a small Syracues run here.

Luka into double figures with 11 📊



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/XvZMMdAnvM — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) February 21, 2026

And he's playing smarter.

We've had one Luka Special today (getting ripped on a drive) but overall I've liked what Bogavac has done on offense. Not panicking when he gets into the lane but instead using some clever fakes to get an easy shot. And not living behind the 3-point line, either. — Michael Koh (@michaelkohwchl) February 21, 2026

