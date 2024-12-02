UNC Basketball: NET Proves Quite Unkind to Tar Heels
Hubert Davis' fourth UNC basketball team popped up just outside the top 25 in this season's debut NET Rankings, a metric to evaluate squads for the NCAA Tournament, released on Monday morning. The Tar Heels (4-3, 0-0 ACC), who left Maui last week on a two-game losing skid, appear at No. 26.
They sit fourth among ACC squads, below the No. 18 Clemson Tigers (7-1, 0-0), No. 5 Pitt Panthers (7-1, 0-0), and No. 4 Duke Blue Devils (5-2, 0-0).
The Auburn Tigers (7-0, 0-0 SEC), who recorded an 85-72 victory over UNC en route to their Maui Invitational championship performance, check in No. 2 in the NCAA NET Rankings. A fellow SEC team, the Tennessee Volunteers (7-0, 0-0), reigns at No. 1.
As things stand, UNC basketball has a 1-3 record against Quad 1 opponents, 0-0 versus Quad 2, 2-0 versus Quad 3, and 1-0 versus Quad 4.
Davis and his Tar Heels have a chance to boost their stock considerably when they host Nate Oats' Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2, 0-0 SEC), No. 13 NET, in the Dean E. Smith Center for their SEC/ACC Challenge showdown and 2024 Sweet 16 rematch at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday (ESPN).
Carolina will then face its first ACC foe when it welcomes the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (4-3, 0-0), No. 175 NET, to Chapel Hill for a 2 p.m. ET tipoff on Saturday (ACC Network).
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.