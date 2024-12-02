UNC Basketball: Another Big Effort by NBA Tar Heel
Former two-year UNC basketball star forward Cam Johnson, now in his third season with the Brooklyn Nets after spending the first four years of his pro career with the Phoenix Suns, poured in 26 points on Sunday, his fourth time reaching that mark in his 21 outings as a full-time starter.
And Johnson's scoring performance was altogether efficient, albeit in a 100-92 home loss to the Orlando Magic. The 28-year-old shot 9-for-17 from the field, 2-for-5 beyond the arc, and 6-for-6 at the foul line, adding four rebounds and one assist without committing a single turnover across his 36 minutes on the floor.
His latest effort closed the gap between himself and sixth-year Chicago Bulls guard Coby White in the race for the most points among the six UNC basketball alums on an active NBA contract this season.
Cam Johnson is now up to a career-high 18.1 points per game for the Nets (9-12), and he's shooting a career-best 49.0 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from downtown. Meanwhile, Coby White, who has also played and started all 21 contests, is currently averaging 18.3 points for the Bulls (8-13), just shy of the 19.1 points per outing he posted in his breakout campaign last go-round.
