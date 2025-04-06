UNC Basketball: Elite 3-Point Marksman Draws Interest From Tar Heels
During the last transfer cycle, head coach Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball program secured one of the nation’s top shooters in Cade Tyson. Ultimately, Tyson didn't pant out the way most folks expected, but that hasn’t stopped Davis & Co. from employing a similar strategy this year.
Once again, it seems that the Tar Heels are making a push for one of the top shooters in the transfer portal, one who entered his name a little later than most.
On Sunday, The Portal Report reported that the UNC basketball recruiters have expressed interest in former Chattanooga guard Honor Huff, who led the nation in 3-point makes with 131 in his junior season.
As a full-time starter for the Mocs, Huff was nearly automatic beyond the arc en route to becoming an All-SoCon First Team selection and helping lead Chattanooga to an NIT championship victory.
The 5-foot-10, 168-pound sharpshooter averaged 15.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for the Mocs across 38 games as a junior. He spent the past two seasons with the Mocs after beginning his career at VMI.
Albeit a bit undersized, Huff is the type of shooter who can succeed no matter his height due to needing minimal space and separation for his quick-release stroke. He could be a valuable addition to a UNC basketball portal class that recently added another strong shooter in West Virginia transfer Jonathan Powell.
