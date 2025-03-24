UNC Basketball: Elliot Cadeau Sophomore Highlights
After becoming the starting point guard for the UNC basketball program as a true freshman, Elliot Cadeau returned for his second campaign in Chapel Hill with increased expectations on his shoulder for the 2024-25 season.
ALSO READ: Final Season Recap for UNC Guard RJ Davis
Initially, it appeared as if the 6-foot-1 sophomore was ready to meet the task, as he strung together seven straight double-digit scoring performances to begin the season. But as time went on, such outings became much more up and down for the Tar Heels' lead facilitator.
Despite some rocky stretches, though, Cadeau managed to average 9.4 points and 6.9 assists per game while also nearly doubling his efficiency from beyond the arc compared to his freshman year.
His best game of the season came in a 67-66 loss to Wake Forest back in January, where he posted 14 points and 13 assists while playing 39 of a possible 40 minutes. He also provided one of the most exciting moments of the season, coming up clutch with a game-winning and-one from beyond the arc against Notre Dame that same month.
In today's transfer portal era, it remains to be seen if Cadeau will return to Chapel Hill for another season. But if he does, he could turn into a productive veteran leader as a third-year Tar Heel.
Stay tuned to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI for more UNC basketball news.