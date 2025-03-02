All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Enters Battle for Heralded In-State Five-Star

The UNC basketball staff has now extended one offer on the 2027 trail.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
About two weeks ago, just a few days after five-star prep CJ Rosser attended a Duke basketball home game, UNC basketball assistant coach Marcus Paige checked in on the sophomore standout at his nearby Northern Nash High School (N.C.).

Now, as of the offer from fourth-year Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis and his crew on Saturday, Rosser is the first 2027 talent to land on the UNC basketball recruiting wishlist.

The 6-foot-9, 185-pound versatile prospect revealed his new suitor on Instagram.

Rosser currently stacks up at No. 3 overall in the cycle, per the 247Sports 2027 Composite. He ranks No. 1 among power forwards and No. 1 in North Carolina.

Evidently, Hubert Davis and his cohorts like what they have seen from CJ Rosser. Their signs of interest date back several months.

Given their official move this weekend, it seems they've decided to make the in-state sensation a top priority target early in the 2027 arena.

