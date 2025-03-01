All Tar Heels

UNC Basketball Alum Sets New Franchise Record in G League

Five-year UNC basketball center Armando Bacot grabbed 25 rebounds while delivering another 30-point outing.

Matt Giles

UNC basketball center Armando Bacot
UNC basketball center Armando Bacot / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
All-time UNC basketball double-double producer Armando Bacot posted a doozy for the Memphis Hustle on Friday night.

Powering a 115-109 road victory over the Santa Cruz Warriors, Bacot tallied 34 points and 25 rebounds, adding two assists and one steal across his 35 minutes on the floor. He finished 13-for-21 from the field, 1-for-5 beyond the arc, and 4-for-5 at the charity stripe.

The effort marked his second time eclipsing 30 points as a member of the Hustle, the Memphis Grizzlies' G League affiliate. And Bacot's rebounding total on Friday night now marks a new franchise record.

Through his 37 appearances for the Hustle as a first-year pro, the 24-year-old Bacot is averaging 15.8 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks. He's shooting 45.6 percent from the field, 32.7 percent from downtown, and 73.6 percent at the foul line.

Bacot and the Hustle square off against the Warriors again in Santa Cruz at 10 p.m. ET Saturday.

Published
