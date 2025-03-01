Surging UNC Basketball Starter Completes Another Double-Double
UNC basketball recorded its season-best fifth consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon, picking up a 92-73 home win over the Miami Hurricanes (6-23, 2-16 ACC) in the Dean E. Smith Center. The Tar Heels (19-11, 12-6 ACC) enjoyed seven double-digit scorers in the blowout.
One of the many encouraging individual performances was from second-year Tar Heel and graduate forward Jae'Lyn Withers. Drawing his sixth straight start, the 6-foot-9, 220-pound North Carolinian tallied 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and zero turnovers.
Withers shot 4-for-6 from the field, 2-for-2 beyond the arc, and 1-for-2 at the charity stripe.
Entering the bout averaging only 5.8 points and 3.9 boards this season, the 24-year-old Jae'Lyn Withers finished with his second double-double across UNC's past three contests.
With only two games left on the UNC basketball regular season slate, the Tar Heels will now gear up for a road test versus the Virginia Tech Hokies (12-16, 7-10 ACC) at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday (ESPNU) before hosting the No. 2-ranked Duke Blue Devils (25-3, 16-1 ACC) in Chapel Hill at 6:30 p.m. ET next Saturday (ESPN).
